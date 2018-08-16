Thieves, including employee, caught red-handed carting off safe

A hardware store employe is one of three persons arrested after they and three others abandoned a safe shortly after tying up five security guards, police said.

“As the suspects were fleeing the premises with the steel safe, they saw a police patrol and were forced to abandon their loot intact and escaped,” police said.

The incident occurred Monday morningl at Plantation Road,Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The Guyana Police Force said the robbers images were captured by video surveillance cameras and it was by that means investigators were informed that one of the perpetrators was employed by the hardware store. “Based on closed circuit television footage, a male employee of the company was seen aiding the suspects in the commission of the crime to which he later confessed to have staged,” police said.

He has been identified as Deodat Ramdhanie ,21,of 52 Block ‘Y’ Cornelia Ida,West Coast Demerara.

Also charged are as Gilbert ‘Gaza’ Burrows,25,of 190 Eleazar Street,Lodge Housing Scheme and Terron ‘Stereo‘ Niles,32,of Norton Street,Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara.

Guyana Police Force investigators were told that three security guards manning the business establishment at Plantation Road,Providence,EBD were early last Monday morning accosted and theue hands and feet tied by five identifiable males, two of whom were armed with handguns.

“The perpetrators then made their way into a section of the building which housed a family employed by the said business and removed a safe with valuables and in the process , the intruders assaulted one of the family members after demanding the keys for the safe,” police said.

Stringent efforts are being made to have the others apprehended and charged.