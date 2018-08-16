Team of US Congressmen expected to visit Guyana

Seven or eight United States Congressmen are due to visit Guyana in the coming weeks, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said.

The date of the visit is to be announced later Thursday.

He said the unnamed congressmen are due to be accompanied by several United States military officers.

Harmon said the team of Congressmen would be on a “familiarisation” visit.

“It signals a growing confidence in the relationship” between the United States and Guyana in the context of a growing number of American investments.