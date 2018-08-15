Juvenile escapes from holding centre

A 16-year old boy escaped from the Juvenile Holding Centre, Sophia six days ago, and since then a search has come up empty handed.

He has been identified as Leon Patterson.

The Public Security Ministry appealed to the public for assistance in finding the lad by contacting the nearest police station.

The Ministry of Public Security said the teenager was discovered missing from the facility on August 9th 2018.

Authorities said the discovery was made as the juvenile’s mother went to visit him at the facility during visiting hours 12 midday to 1 PM- on the day in question.

The Public Security Ministry said surveillance video recordings show Patterson escaping from the holding centre.

“An instant search of the premises and surrounding areas was then made which proved futile, after which security cameras were examined, which revealed that one juvenile was emptying garbage, while the escapee was seen walking towards the admin building unaccompanied, and showed by another camera later exiting the admin building through the back door,” the Ministry said.

The relevant authorities were immediately informed and the facility was visited by ‘A’ Division Commander and other officers of the Guyana Police Force, as well as a search of Sophia area was immediately done by Police from A and C divisions, government said.