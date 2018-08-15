Brazilian miner was shot behind his head by policeman

The Brazilian miner, who was killed by a policeman, was shot behind his head, according to an autopsy conducted on Wednesday found.

“The cause of death was given as gunshot injury to head (entry through the back exit through the front),” the Guyana Police Force said. Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh believed that Estevao Costa Marques was shot from a range more than five feet.

Costa Marques was shot at Puruni Mining District last week Saturday by a constable who was armed with a rifle.

A police force source said the constable, who fired the weapon, remained in custody pending legal advice.

The Guyana Police Force has said on arrival at the Landing at about midday on Saturday, the Corporal claimed that he remained in the boat while the Constable armed with the .30 carbine rifle,exited and proceeded to a shop and shortly after two loud explosions were heard which caused him (the Corporal )to proceed to make enquiries.

The Subordinate Officer also mentioned that the Constable told him that a male discharged a round at him and he returned fire.