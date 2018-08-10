Privately-owned Guyana Airways Corporation Inc. struck off Companies Register because of name similarity

As a new privately-owned airline named Guyana Airways Corporation Inc. prepares to move ahead with its application to the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the name of that company has been scratched off the Companies Register in keeping with local laws, according to well-placed sources.

The Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority last month informed the company, through its lawyer, that Guyana Airways Corporation Inc. is “identical” to another company, in this case Guyana Airways 2000. Further, the registry noted that Guyana Airways Corporation was one of the entities that fell under the Public Corporations Act of 1988 and was so registered.

The privately-owned company was up to Friday afternoon still using the name Guyana Airways, the colours and logo that have long been associated with the now closed state-owned entity.

Efforts to contact the principal of the affected company were unsuccessful.

Sources have informed Demerara Waves Online News that the privately-owned entity has so far only submitted a pre-application letter of intent to the GCAA to apply for an Air Operators Certificate (AOC). but is yet to submit a full application.

As part of the five-phase application process, the company would have to submit various operation and training manuals. The entity would also have to subject itself to oversight in the monitoring of its training and demonstration work including flights. The training for pilots, flight attendants and engineers, the source said, would have to be evaluated by the GCAA.

Prior to folding up in 2001 due to deep financial troubles, the then national airline, Guyana Airways Corporation, had operated a fleet of planes that had served the interior communities and international destinations. Its successor, Guyana Airways 2000 (GA 2000) also went bankrupt and shuttered in 2003.