BREAKING: Fire at Pegasus Hotel Guyana; guests evacuating

A fire in the kitchen area at the Pegasus Hotel in Guyana forced guests and staff to evacuate Sunday night.

Guests and patrons said no fire alarm was triggered to alert occupants. Persons exited as white smoke filled the lobby. a number of persons were seen panting and coughing as they hurriedly left the premises.

Staff and relatives of persons were heard shouting the numbers of rooms that were still occupied.

Several fire tenders, an ambulance and police responded. There were no immediate reports of injuries.