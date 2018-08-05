BREAKING: AFC to contest local govt elections alone after “inconclusive negotiations” with APNU

The Alliance For Change (AFC) on Sunday announced that it will contest the upcoming Local Government Elections on November 12 alone.

“This decision was reached following the inconclusive negotiations with APNU,” the AFC said.

The AFC also says it will not contest in all local government areas in villages and towns.

“The party is currently determining which municipalities and constituencies it will strategically contest as it does not envision contesting in each Neighbourhood Democratic Council and in every constituency of all municipalities until subsequent election cycles” the ARC said

The party, however, said that decision has nothing to do with coalition politics at the National level

“This applies only for LGE 2018 and does not, in any way, affect the APNU+AFC Coalition Government, nor does it, in any way, change the AFC’s position on coalition politics at the national level. The AFC remains, and reaffirms that it is, committed to the APNU+AFC Coalition.”

Further, the party says its Management Committee has resolved into the LGE Campaign Committee and is chaired by David Patterson who has been appointed Campaign Director. Ms. Juretha Fernandes has been appointed Deputy Campaign Director. Appointments to other positions will be done subsequently.

The AFC says it is in full preparation mode for LGE, including hosting meetings in the various constituencies and identifying potential candidates who will be subject to a rigorous internal vetting process before official appointment.

“Candidates will be addressing the local issues which are of concern to citizens and working collaboratively to find practical and implementable solutions.

The AFC says it is confident in the support it will continue to receive from the people of Guyana and can assure citizens that it will only nominate candidates of the highest caliber and quality.