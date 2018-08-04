Hotelier kills taxi driver

The owner of Tourist Villa Hotel and Bar early Saturday morning shot and killed a man who ran into the business place behind a handyman who had earlier intervened in altercation between the now dead man and his girlfriend, police sources said.’

The murder suspect’s name has been given as 45-year old Erwin Bacchus of 260 ‘B’ Fifth Avenue, Subryanville, Georgetown. He allegedly shot dead 30-year old Jason De Florimonte of 96 Fifth Avenue, Subryanville with licensed pistol.

The incident occurred at the Hotel and Bar at 95 Fifth Avenue at about 1:45 AM when a handyman intervened in an altercation between De Florimonte and his girlfriend, promoter Christine Rambarran, of 96 Fifth Avenue.

De Florimonte received four gunshots to his abdomen.

Investigators were told that the handyman was at the hotel gate when he saw De Florimonte and Rambarran in altercation and he intervened.

At that juncture, De Florimonte chased after the handyman who ran into the hotel. Inside the hotel, De Florimonte and the hotel owner ended up in another disagreement.

Bacchus then allegedly shot De Florimonte four times to his chest. He was taken to the Georgetown Hospital where he was pronounced dead and taken to the mortuary for an autopsy.