73-year old man shot dead; 46-year old partner detained; shooter on the run

A 73-year old man was shot dead shortly after he picked up a 46-year old woman and took her to his home at Grant Maria’s Delight, Lower Pomeroon River.

The Guyana Police Force said the incident occurred Friday at 6:30 PM shortly after the man went to Charity Housing Scheme,Essequibo Coast ,picked up the female and took her to his home.

Dead is Deonarine also known as Russian.

The woman, who is a cleaner and “shared an intimate relationship” with Deonarine, was detained by police investigators because she witnessed the incident and fended off the attacker who was masked.

“As they (Deonarine and his partner) sat at a table,the deceased reportedly went to answer a call at the front door and was confronted by the suspect who was said to be armed with a “long gun “.

The female intervened,held onto the suspect’s weapon and he then whipped out a knife and she reportedly held onto that too ; in the process the deceased ran downstairs and the suspect allegedly pushed down the female, went after the deceased ,shot him and escaped

The wounded farmer was rushed by boat ,to the Charity Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival; a gunshot wound was seen on his left side abdomen.