Money changer “Bigga” shot, robbed

A money changer was Sunday afternoon shot and robbed of GY$120,000 by a lone gunman who pounced on him, demanded the cash and fled on a waiting motorcycle.

Sustaining a gunshot wound to his left thigh is 60-year old Rockford “Bigga” Richardson of 56 Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown.

No one has been arrested and persons at Longden Street, Georgetown did not provide any useful information to police. Surveillance cameras did not pick up any images of the perpetrators.

Richardson told investigators that at about 1:30 PM, he was sitting on a chair in front of Silvie’s Building plying his trade when the two men rode up on a motorbike. The pillion rider, who was armed with a gun, according to Richardson, demanded that he hand over the cash that he had in his left hand.

The money changer said after he became afraid and handed over the cash, the bandit shot him to his left thigh above the knee before fleeing.