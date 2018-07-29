Environmental Economist tipped to head Guyana’s Energy Department

Dr. Mark Bynoe is tipped to head the Ministry of the Presidency’s Department of Energy, multiple sources confirmed Sunday.

President David Granger is expected to officially announce Bynoe’s appointment in early August.

Bynoe, according to sources, was in Guyana last week as part of talks to finalise his appointment.

His last known appointment before returning to Guyana has been Assistant Executive Director, Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC). In February, 2018 he particopated in the launch ofthe Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) pilot programme in Bartica, Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven). Bynoe has also served the Belize-based CCCCC as an environmental/ resource economist

Government sources have previously stated that the award of oil exploration concessions have been put on hold pending the establishment of the Department of Energy.

With the establishment of that entity, the Ministry of Natural Resources is expected to fully relinquish responsibility of the oil and gas sector.

Dr. Bynoe obtained his doctorate in Environmental Economics from the University of East Anglia and a Master’s of Science Degree in Resource Management from the University of Edinburgh.