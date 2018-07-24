Five suspected bandits killed; several guns recovered

Five suspected bandits were killed early Tuesday morning at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, a high-ranking police officer confirmed.

Head of the Criminal Investigations Department, Assistant Commissioner Paul Williams said five men, who attempted to break into a home at Pattensen, were killed during an exchange of gunfire with police.

He said one AK-47 assault rifle and two other rifles were recovered from the scene.

The shooting occurred at about 3 AM.

Williams said the men attempted to break into a home near MovieTowne, and police were summoned.

“The occupants summoned police and, in quick response, had an exchange of gunfire with them. All five of them were shot,” he said.

None of the occupants of the house was injured.