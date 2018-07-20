Granger to lead talks with Jagdeo in national interest

President David Granger has given in to the Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo’s position that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) would not hold talks with government if Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo leads the delegation.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon said the President was interested in holding the talks as part of government’s thrust towards dialogue and social cohesion.

“We do not want any hindrances or obstacles to say why we are not meeting,” Harmon said.

Jagdeo has always maintained that Nagamootoo has sufficient clout to make binding decisions for the governing coalition.

On whether former United States President, Jimmy Carter was interested in having constitutional reform and governance on the agenda of the high-level political talks, Harmon remarked that Guyana is an “independent nation” and it was for the President and the Opposition Leader to determine the agenda of the talks.

No date has been set for the first round of talks.

Jagdeo has said he first has to consult with his party on whether the PPP would participate in the talks and if other items should be added to the agenda.

The President is interested in talking with the Opposition Leader about crime and security, oil and gas, and the environment.