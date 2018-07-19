Local Govt Elections date is Nov 12; PPP to name presidential candidate within three months

Local Government Elections will be held on November 12, 2018, Minister of Local Government, Ronald Bulkan announced Thursday.

Addressing Toshaos from across the country in Georgetown for the National Toshaos Conference, Bulkan said the order would be gazetted by the end of Thursday.

Guyana’s Parliament has already approved GY$2.1 billion in the 2018 National Budget for the holding of the local polls to elect neighbourhood, village and town councils.

Bulkan’s announcement came one day after General Secretary of the opposition People’s Progressive Party, Bharrat Jagdeo announced that his party would name its general elections presidential candidate before Local Government Elections.

In general, there are two sets of people. People say let’s do it early before local government and some are saying after local government elections and that’s the timeline so between those two, we are going to return to the issue when we settle the time-line but it seems all of this will be within the year- 2018,” he said.

That essentially means that the PPP’s Central Committee would name that person within the next three months. Front-runners are said to be Attorney-at-Law, Anil Nandlall, Dr. Frank Anthony and Irfan Ali. Insiders have said hat Hindu leader, Dr. Vindhya Persaud could be among the top three or four persons in the PPP’s ‘A’ Team.