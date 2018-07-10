Pandit, son found dead in their home; no signs of forced entry

A pandit and his son were Monday found dead inside their home, in what appeared to have been a murder and larceny.

Dead are 66-year old Deonarine “Dewan” Liliah and 28-year old Gopaul Liliah of 25 Craig Street and Delph Avenue, Campbellville., Georgetown.

Based on investigations, police believed that the incident occurred between Saturday, July 7, 2018 and Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Surveillance video footage shows that an unidentifiable man was seen jumping the western fence and entering and leaving the house through the northern front door with two big bags and a bucket.

Sources said the elder Liliah recently involved in a court battle for outstanding debts.

His tenant, who lived downstairs, said she last saw the Liliahs early on the morning of July 7, 2018 and by Tuesday she decided to call the police after she had not seen or heard from them again.

When police entered the house, they said they found Gopaul and Deonarine’s bodies in pools of blood with several stab wounds and clothing wrapped around their heads.