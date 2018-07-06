ExxonMobil not involved in politics

ExxonMobil’s Guyana Country Manager, Rod Henson on Friday declared that his company was not funding local political activities.

Appearing before a bi-partisan parliamentary committee on Natural Resources, Henson was asked by opposition member Pauline Sukhai whether the United States (US) oil giant was funding a “political initiative” i n the name of government’s Green State Development State Development Strategy which was not tabled in the National Assembly as yet.

Responding, Henson stated categorically that “Exxon is not involved in politics in Guyana” and was not supporting in any political party.

Government member of the National Resources Committee, Ronald Bulkan later stated that the Green State Development Strategy is “not a political initiative, it is a government initiative”.

He labelled Sukhai’s comments “unhelpful”.

Opposition member of the Committee, Neend ‘Neil’ Kumar remarked that the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) “came to the parliament and was discussed.”

The LCDS was crafted by the then PPP-led administration.

The ExxonMobil Country Manager said he attended the parliamentary committee prepared to focus on local content.

He highlighted that 227 companies accounted for the injection of US$21 million into Guyana’s economy during the first quarter of 2018.