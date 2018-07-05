CIOG honours top 15 performing NGSA students

The Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) has awarded GY$500,000 to the nation’s top 20 performers at the 2018 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

Delivering the feature address, at Woolford Avenue, Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry told the students that access to quality education has resulted in significant improvements in the performance of students, including those in outlying schools.

“This year’s examination in itself demonstrated on several levels how important it is to ensure that quality education is provided. You would notice that unlike previous years, there are many schools outside of Georgetown, who would have performed better than they did in the past…that is evidence the quality of education outside of our capital is improving,” Minister Henry was quoted as saying by government’s Department of Public Information.

She noted, this improvement reflects the ministry’s commitment to providing quality education to all of its citizens and will continue to do so particularly for the nation’s future builders.

“Education, as we know, is the single most important tool in human development and only through education can we begin to see our country move from poverty to prosperity so we must place value and importance on education … in that vein we will continue to recognise those who work hard and also encourage those who did not do well,” the Minister said.

Director of Education, Shaikh Moeen-ul-Hack said the donation by the CIOG provides the nation’s future leaders motivation to achieve their goals. He noted that the organisation “not only places focus on the Muslim community, but the development of the country, hence the decision to provide such an initiative.”

Moeen-ul-Hack stressed that education is of great importance, particularly investment and educating young people. This, in turn, assists in the advancement of various areas within the country.

The CIOG currently operates three schools that teach religious and academic education. The CIOG schools have students in the top 50 of this year’s results and have secured 100 percent pass rates.