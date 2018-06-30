Thieves invade home, beat poultry farmer’s wife, steal almost GY$600,000 in cash, other items

Thieves early Saturday morning invaded a home at Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway and beat a poultry farmer and his mother before escaping with cash and several items totalling GY$597,000.

There were no reported injuries to an 11-month old boy who is the son of the poultry farmer and his wife.

Police sources said 30-year old Rebekah Seabra retired to bed at about 11 O’clock Friday night and by 1:30 Saturday morning she was awakened by three men in her bedroom who demanded money and threatened to shoot her. One of them was armed with a cutlass and the other a shotgun.

The victims told investigators that during the 10-minute ordeal, her husband, 36-year old Andrew Seabra was beaten with a cutlass, causing him to sustain injuries to his left hand and left upper body. His mother, 53-year old Jupaty Shamlall, was also assaulted by the bandits.

The bandits exited the two-flat house with GY$200,000 cash, one laptop valued GY$100,000, one I-Phone valued GY$70,000; one Samsung J2 Prime cellular phone valued GY$35,000, one BLU cellular phone valued GY$7,000, and one generator valued GY$185,000.