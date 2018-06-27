Japan funds renewable energy projects for Guyana, CARICOM headquarters

Japan is funding a US$17 million renewable energy project in Guyana that would see an improvement of the capital’s electricity generation system and the introduction of a solar energy system at the locally-based headquarters of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Foreign Affairs Minister, Carl Greenidge made the announcement at the signing of the agreement for the the introduction of renewable energy.

Greenidge explained that one aspect of the project would aim at “improving the efficiency of the power system in the City of Georgetown and the surrounding areas by enhancing substation and distribution equipment”. He said 10,930 units of the light-emitting diode (LED) street lamps, valued at US$ 1,329,984, would be used for the replacement of the current street lights in selected areas and aid in the improvement of the Government’s energy initiative.

The Foreign Ministry has already said the non-project grant aid, valued at approximately US$3 million, was used to purchase light-emitting diode (LED) lamps which would be used across Guyana, as well as other materials.

“I am extremely heartened by the timeliness of the Government of Japan’s contribution in the area of renewable energy because such assistance accords well with Guyana’s development trajectory which is of course towards becoming a Green Economy. Both the project for the “Introduction of Renewable Energy and the Improvement of Power System” and the “Procurement of the Light-Emitting Diodes (LED) street lamps” will contribute significantly to our country’s Green State Initiative,” he said.

He added that funds would be used for establishing a photovoltaic and an energy management system at the CARICOM Secretariat located at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown. The agreement was signed by representatives of the Guyana government and Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA).

Meanwhile, the Guyanese Foreign Minister praised Japan for assisting his country over the years in several areas including technical cooperation, finance and investment cooperation, and as well as grant assistance.

“These projects, I am happy to note, are not only clear manifestations of the excellent relationship that exists between our two governments but just as significantly have contributed to the enhancement of Guyana’s social and economic development,” he said.

Guyana formally established diplomatic relations with Japan in 1967.