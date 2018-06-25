Preparatory groundwork for Law Reform Commission costing GY$2.6 million monthly

As the Guyana government prepares to establish a Law Reform Commission, it has already hired support staff members and paying a rent totalling GY$2.6 million monthly, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil William said Monday.

“The Law Reform Commission is in the final stages of readiness. Persons have been interviewed for the position of Commissioners. Some staff for the Commission have been hired. The Law Reform Commission Building is ready,” Williams told the House in a written response to several questions.

The 2015 Law Reform Commission Act provides for for three to seven commissioners, who shall be appointed by the President after consulting the Minister of Legal Affairs, to constantly review and update Guyana’s laws to international standards.

No commissioners have been appointed but, according to Williams, interviews were conducted for the commissioners on June 19 and 20, 2018. He added that no remuneration package has been approved for the commissioners.

He told the 65-seat National Assembly that 10 persons have been hired for the Commission and are being paid GY$1,785,000 in gross salaries. The Legal Officer is being paid GY$700,000; two Legal Clerks GY$150,000 each; three typists GY$130,000 each; one office assistant GY$100,000; one cleaner GY$75,000 and one driver GY$120,000.

The Attorney General also released to the National Assembly a rental agreement for a building at 59 Robb Street, Bourda where the office of the Law Reform Commission is housed. That building is being rented since November 14, 2017 from Michael and Michelle Wharton for GY$850,000 per month.