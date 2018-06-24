Jealous Venezuelan man killed after cutting off his female companion’s hair; suspect arrested

A jealous Venezuelan man, who cut off his female partner’s hair because she danced with a Brazilian man, was stabbed to death early Saturday morning by a gold miner who intervened in the fracas.

The gold miner has since been arrested and is in police custody and is expected to be charged with murder, police said.

Dead is 27-year old Rafael Angel Gonsale Prieto of Caicara, Bolivar State, Venezuela and Black Water Backdam, Cuyuni, Guyana. The suspected murderer has been identified as 27-year old Francisco Hosea De Matos of Monkey Mountain and 87 Public Road, Grove, East Bank Demerara.

The incident occurred at about 1:50 AM at a restaurant and bar owned by Bisham Persaud at Black Water, Cuyuni.

Investigators said Gonsale Prieto had seen his female companion, 32-year old Laurens Susana Rodriguez Cabrera, an unemployed woman of Maracay Estado, Aragon La Pereira Avenida, Venezuela dancing with a Brazilian man.

Gonsale Prieto became enraged, sat on the woman’s chest and used a knife to cut off her hair.

Hosea De Matos intervened and stabbed Gonsale Prieto on his lip, left upper arm and abdomen, causing his intestines to protrude. The man collapsed and died.

The assailant was arrested several hours later in the Backdam at Black Water, Cuyunio.