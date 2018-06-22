Former policeman, accomplice jailed for armed robbery

A former policeman and his accomplice have been jailed for a gunpoint robbery committed on a gold miner at the Mackenzie Market last year December.

The former policeman, 38-year old Timothy Waldron, was Thursday found guilty of the offence, jailed for five years and fined GY$100,000.

His sentencing came 12 days after his accomplice, 29-year old Shawn Archibald, changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to four years imprisonment and fined GY$75,000. Archibald pleaded guilty before video surveillance footage was shown in court.

Waldron and Archibald were arrested and charged with robbing 31-year old Travis Campbell of 193 Dacama Circle, Mackenzie, Linden of three gold chains valued GY$600,000 at about 9:42 Old Year’s Night 2017 at Mackenzie Market area.

One of the robbers reportedly shouted that “you owe me from the bush” and pulled off the chains from Campbell’s neck, after gun-butting him. They fled the scene in a waiting silver grey Toyota Allion bearing licence number, HC 5801.

Thirteen days into 2018, two separate identification parades were held and Archibald and Waldron, both of 1832 Unity Place North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, were identified as two of the perpetrators.