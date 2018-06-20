Marijuana plant found at Lusignan Prison

A three-hour search of the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara has uncovered, among other items, a marijuana plant.

“One small cannabis plant and a quantity of ziplock bags,” were among the listed prohibited items found at the jail.

This suggests that marijuana is being grown at that penitentiary.

Prior to the destruction of the Georgetown Prison by fire, a raid there had found a bucket of home-made wine.

The Guyana Police Force said the search by the Joint Security Services was conducted on Monday.

The full list of items found:

Ø Eight (8) cellphones

Ø Ten (10) cellphone batteries

Ø Five (5) cell phone chargers

Ø Two (2) Sim cards

Ø Two (2) memory cards

Ø Thirty-one (31) improvised weapons

Ø Eleven (11) pieces of metal pipes

Ø Nine (9) pieces of wood

Ø Seven (7) phone cards

Ø Three (3) ziplock bags with cannabis

Ø One (1) small bottle of cannabis seeds

Ø One (1) packet of cigarettes

Ø One (1) tattoo machine and ink

Ø One (1) small cannabis plant and a quantity of ziplock bags.

