GEA inspector dead, colleague injured

A Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) Inspector is dead and his colleague injured in a vehicular accident on the Essequibo Coast.

Dead is Shankar Ram, 23, a Guyana Energy Agency Inspector of lot 14 Mon Repos Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara. T he female has been identified as 23-year-old Donitta Ramlackhan of Enmore, East Coast Demerara. She is also an Inspector attached to the Guyana Energy Agency.

The Guyana Police Force said the GEA vehicle crashed into a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) pole on the Zorg Public Road, Essequibo Coast about 00:15hrs Wednesday morning.

Police said the female occupant was unconscious but has since regained consciousness and is reportedly in a stable condition at the Suddie Hospital.

Investigation revealed that the motor van PJJ 1069 was proceeding north along the western side of the road when it collided with the lamp pole and turned turtle; during the process the driver was reportedly flung out of the vehicle and was discovered in the parapet by ranks of a police patrol.