Husband beaten, wife raped during home invasion, robbery

Bandits early Tuesday morning invaded a home at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo where they beat a man, raped his wife and threatened to kill their screaming two-year old son, police and other sources said.

Two prime suspects have since been arrested, after they fled to further into Zeelugt. One of the perpetrators is still at large.

The 34 year old man and his wife have since been medically examined.

The man said he was awoken by a lash to his forehead and ordered to shut up and hand over his money. The victim reportedly gave the bandits GY$12,000 and his wedding ring.

The woman said she was raped.

Other sources said one of the robbers placed a knife to the little boy’s throat and threatened to kill him if he did not stop screaming. The woman diffused the situation by placing her hand on her son’s mouth.

Under the blade of a knife, he, his wife and son were placed face down and driven to a canal in their (the victims’) car.

The men fled on foot after the car broke down.