Bandits tie up pensioner in bedroom, steal car, other items valued GY$3.5 million

Armed bandits early Tuesday morning invaded a couple’s home and tied up a pensioner before they loaded his car with several items, all valued GY$3,540,000, and fled the scene, police sources said.

The incident occurred at about 1:45 AM at the Kuru-Kuru, Soesdyke-Linden Highway residence of 61-year Frederick Mc David and his 57-year old wife, Denise Mc David.

Mrs. Mc David’s United States passport and GY$25,000 were also stolen.

Investigators were told that three men, who were armed with a shotgun, cutlass and knife, entered the couple’s one-flat residence, entered Mr. Mc David’s bedroom and tied him up while they ransacked the premises for about 30 minutes. Apart from the fact that he was tied up, no one was injured and no shots were fired.

He told police that they demanded cash and jewellery and then tied his mouthy, feet and handsd and placed him to lie on the bedroom floor. Mr. Mc David said the robbers uplifted his car keys and drove away with the stolen items.

Stolen were one silver Toyota Auris car, bearing licence plate PVV 1491, valued GY$3 million, one flat screen television valued GY$100,000, two gold rings valued GY$160,000, two BLU cellphones valued GY$70,000,one Samsung Galaxy cellphone valued GY$50,000 and two black Dell laptops valued GY$160,000.

His wife was asleep during the ordeal.

Prior to the incident, the Mc Davids retired to bed at about 9 PM.