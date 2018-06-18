GDF officer involved in fatal accident failed alcohol level test; unlicensed gun, ammo found on victim’s person- police

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) confirmed that a senior military officer struck down a pedestrian and killed him Sunday night.

Lieutenant (Coast Guard) Eson Trim is “currently assisting the police with their investigations” into an alleged fatal accident which resulted in the death of 35-year Roopchand Ramkellowan, the army said.

The Guyana Police Force said the 28-year old member of the Joint Services, who resides at South Ruimveldt, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. “A breathalyzer test revealed that his breath alcohol level was above the legal limit,” police said.

The accident occurred at De Willem Public Road, West Coast Demerara. The GDF said its Chief of Staff, Brigadier Patrick West, officers and ranks “regret this unfortunate incident and extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.”

The Guyana Police Force said an unlicensed pistol with four live rounds was found on Ramkellowan’s person.

Police said at about 10 PM Saturday, a motor car bearing licence plate,PWW5680 and driven by a 28-year-old member of the joint Services hit Ramkellowan.

“Investigations revealed that the victim was crossing the road from south to north when he was struck by the motor car which was proceeding east along the northern carriageway. The pedestrian was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival,” the police force said.