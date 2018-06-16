Policemen among several arrested after unlicensed gun found nearby

Two policekmen were among seven persons arrested after a handgun was found near the area where they were gambling, the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

One of the two lawmen, the force said, has been interdicted from duty and is reportedly renting a ‘mobile outlet’ at Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara where the arrests took place.

The law enforcement agency said at about 9:45 PM; the men were arrested after one .38 revolver with a spent shell in its chamber was found near them.

“It was alleged that the suspects along with others who escaped, were engaged in a game of chance when the patrol approached,” the police force said.

Meanwhile ranks of the Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters said at about 11:45 PM, whilst patrolling in Albouystown community arrested a 26 year-old known character in Garnette Street with an unlicensed.32 pistol and eight live matching rounds.

Ballistic tests, police said, would conducted to determine if the weapon was used in committing any crimes.