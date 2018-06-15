Policeman charged with assaulting girlfriend, her sister

A Guyana Police Force Corporal was Friday arraigned on several charges, including wounding, in connection with an altercation he had with his girlfriend and her sister earlier this month.

Corporal Rondell Gouveia was granted GY$140,000 bail and ordered to return to court on July 9 for the commencement of the trial.

Appearing before Sparendaam Magistrate, Zamilla Ally-Seepaul, he pleaded not guilty to unlawful wounding, two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm, two counts of threatening language, damage to property, and disorderly behavior committed.

He alleged committed the offences on his girlfriend, Candace Young, and her sister, Alisha Martin, on June 5, 2018 at Sophia.