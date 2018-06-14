Natural gas eruption at East Bank Demerara

There has been a small natural gas eruption in a yard at 4th Street, Diamond New Scheme, government said Thursday night.

“All residents are currently safe and the yard has been cordoned off and is being monitored by the authorities. The situation at the moment is that the eruption is active and a slushy type mud and what appears to be fumes are active,” government said.

Director General of the Civil Defence Commission, Lt Col Kester Craig said a house was being damaged by the eruption.

A family has since evacuated the building.

Police and fire services are on the scene. Environmental Protection Agency technical personnel were expected to visit the scene.

Government’s Department of Public Information said the eruption began at approximately 6 PM and has been ongoing since.