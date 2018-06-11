PNCR General Secretary hospitalised, prepares for overseas medical checks

General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Amna Ally was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital on Monday, ahead of her departure for overseas medical attention.

Government’s Department of Public Information said Ally, who is Minister of Social Protection, went to the Georgetown Public Hospital on Monday after “complaining of feeling unwell”.

She is due to leave Guyana on Wednesday for medical checks as a “precautionary measure”.

As a precautionary measure, Minister Ally is being kept for observation and is scheduled to travel overseas on Wednesday, June 13 to seek further medical checks. This is also as a precautionary measure.

Late this afternoon, President David Granger visited Minister Ally and “lifted her spirits further”, government said.

Minister Ally is the Government Chief Whip in the National Assembly.

Ally has been in and out of hospital in recent months.

Her precautionary hospitalization and planned overseas medical check comes as the PNCR prepares to hold its Biennial Delegates Congress in August.

Ally is a veteran PNCR member and influential decision maker in her party and government.