Oil sector’s local content includes garbage disposal, professional services, Bourda market purchases

Just in case you did not know, local content from the oil and gas sector does not only include big, sophisticated and high-tech goods and services or high-paying jobs.

Trinidad and Tobago Geophysicist, Anthony Paul, who has been advising Guyana on developing its Local Content Policy, said as far back as 2011 that local content is “income received by locals, revenues accrued by owners of land and resources and income streams to local shareholders and creditors.”

From all accounts, many of the 227 companies, professionals, vendors at Bourda Market, waste disposal services and the media fit the bill when it comes to what is local content.

The list names, among the beneficiaries from ExxonMobil’s purchases here, Bourda Market, Cevon’s and Puran’s waste disposal services, Kaiteur News, Stabroek News, Oasis Cafe, Bounty and Mattai Supermarkets, Guyana Revenue Authority, Guyana Power and Light, a car wash service, as well as a number of lawyers, medical services, accountants, and insurance companies.

The Guyana government on Tuesday boasted a GY$10 billion trickle-down from the oil sector. “The vast majority of the companies which are benefitting most from ExxonMobil’s business comprise of Guyanese small businesses. It is clear that the trickle-down effect is that thousands of Guyanese who are either employed or connected to these companies directly are benefitting from ExxonMobil’s presence in Guyana,” government’s Department of Public Information said in a release.

Government said during the 1st quarter of 2018, ExxonMobil’s activities utilized 262 suppliers registered in Guyana, 227 of which are Guyanese-owned. Thirty-five are foreign-owned or CARICOM suppliers registered locally. Figures, government says, show that GY$2.8 billion have been spent with Guyanese suppliers from January to March this year.

Government said ExxonMobil’s impact is not limited to large corporations, but the majority of the suppliers listed are categorised as small businesses. For example, there are 15 catering/restaurant companies, two small bottled water providers, several machinists and four graphic design firms.

All of the daily newspapers are selling advertising space to ExxonMobil and its affiliates. “From medical services, trucking to security to real estate rentals the whole spectrum of the Guyanese private sector is becoming a vital part of an industry that will see the nation’s GDP double in the next few years,” government added

The Department of Public Information quoted ExxonMobil’s Senior Director, Public & Government Affairs, Kimberly Brasington as  saying  that, “We take building local content seriously and have demonstrated that through action and capacity building. We want Guyanese suppliers to be a part of the industry.  Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, ExxonMobil’s affiliate in Guyana, and its contractors continue to expand local content efforts through supplier utilisation.”

In 2017, ExxonMobil Guyana and its contractors together utilised 348 Guyanese registered suppliers spending a total of $8 billion.  309 of those companies are Guyanese owned.

Among other things, a World Bank document on Local Content states that “where local content is defined as sales
from domestically owned and located companies, it will be necessary to first establish whether the companies in question qualify as “local” in terms of the policy directive.”

The World Bank further states that local content can refer to jobs or value-added that is created anywhere in the
domestic economy as a result of the actions of an oil and gas company, or it can more narrowly refer to jobs that are created in the neighborhood of the oil production plant. Although policies mainly refer to local content without
specifying its location within the economy, it is common that the communities closest to—and possibly most affected by—oil or gas installations will also exert the most pressure for jobs.

Local content, the bank states, may even refer to the provision, by the oil company, of infrastructure (schools, medical facilities) that is not an input into its own production but intended for the benefit of the local population (either of the nation generally or the neighborhood of the installations).

2018 1st Quarter Supplier
A. Ally & Sons Express Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Amethyst Marine Serivces Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Amy’s Pomeroon Foods Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Andrew Pollard and Gigi K Macedo Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Andron Alphonso Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Anthony Cole Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Aromas Café Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Assuria Life GY Inc Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Atlantic Marine Supplies Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Auto Supply Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Automotive Art Tire Center Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
B.M. Soat Auto Sailes Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
BACIF Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Bartica Development Business Association Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Beharry Automotive Ltd. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Bel Air Rubis Service Station Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Bounty Supermarket Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Bourda Market Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Branderz Guyana Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Brandsville Apartments Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Brasil Churrascaria Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Budget Supermarket Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Camex Restaurant Limited Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Carmichael Investment Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Carol Ann Correia Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Carribean Surgery Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Centurion Data Services Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Cevons Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Chontelle Sewett Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Chop Stix Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Christopher or Patricia Callen Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Correia & Correia Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Crucial Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Cyril’s Taxi Service Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
D. Singh’s Trading Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
DD Signs Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Dalip Trading Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Demerara Bank Limited Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Dennis Charran Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Dr. Shiwnandan Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
DSL Supermarket Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
DTS Trading Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Dwayne Air Condition Repair Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Dyrock Construction Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
EC Vieria Shipyard Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Eldorado Offshore Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
E-Networks Incorporated Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Engraving and Trophy World Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Environmental Management Consultants Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Eureka Labs Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Eusi Anderson, Attorney Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Evans and Sons Service Center Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Express Logisitcs Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
F.J. Camacho (Guyana Inc.) Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Faiaz Ali Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Falcon Logistics and Management Services Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Farfan and Mendes Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Farm Supplies Ltd Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Fix It Hardware Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Frontline Car Wash Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
FuzeArts Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Gafoor’s Apartment Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Gafsons Industries Limited Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
GAICO Construction Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Ganesh Ajodha Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Garvin Gayadin Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Gary De Jesus Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
GEMBABB Marine Survey Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Germans Resturant Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Francios Catering Services Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Giftland Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Global Technology Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Gowkaran Persaud Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Grand Coastal Inn Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Green Leaf Solution Guyana Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Ground Structures Engineering Consultants Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
GT Motorsports Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
GTM Insurance Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Guyan Red Cross Society Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Guyana Energy Support Services Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Guyana Logistics and Support Services Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association Ltd. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Guyana National Newspapers Ltd Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Guyana Power and Light Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Guyana Publications Inc Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Guyana Revenue Authority Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Guyana Shore Base Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Guyana Times Inc Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Guyoil Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Haagsbosch Landfill Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Hamid Hardware Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Hamson Hardware Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Hand-in-Hand Life Insurance Co. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Hans Neher Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Harris Paints Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Hemraj Boudnauth Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Hermanston Lodge Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Hose N Bolts Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Houston Industrial Services & Company Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Hughes Fields and Stoby Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Iconic Marketing and Printing Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Impressions Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Industrial Fabrications Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Industrial Safety Supplies Inc Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
I-Net Communications Inc Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Institute of Private Enterprise Development Limited Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Isabel Rahaman Nee Galvao T as Rent A Tent Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
JAI Taxi Service Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Jaibogin Lodge (Region 2) Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Java Coffee Bar Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Jerome Khan Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
John Ramator – Refigeration Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
JPS Trading Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
JSL International Guyana Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Jus Water Inc Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Kares Engineering Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
King and Regent Service Center Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Knight Rider Bus Services Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
K’s Resturant Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Leon St. Marthe Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Linden Enterprise Network Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Lorraine Ince-Carvalhal Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Low’s Shell Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
M&M Investments Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Macaela Siobhan Cameron Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
MACORP Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Maggie’s Snackette and Catering Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Matpal Marine Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Mattai’s the Food Mart Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Maurice Solomon and Co. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Mercure Signes Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Meshach Pierre Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Metro Office and Computer Supplies Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Mines Services Limited Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
MMC Security Force Inc (Serviced via Falcon) Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Mode Trading Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Moenudin McDoom Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Mokesh Daby Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
MP Insurance Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Mr. Colin Daniels Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Mr. Colvin Lockhart Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Mr. Kembleton Clyne Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Mr. Kurt Branker Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Mr. Ramesh Seebarran Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Mrs. Caretta Ross- Hopkinson Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Ms. Jamela A. Ali Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Muneshwar Limited Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Nabi Construction Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
National Hardware Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
National Insurance Scheme Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
National Media and Publishing Co Ltd Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Nizam and Company Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
NP Electronics Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
NT Computeac Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
O&P Properties Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Oasis Café Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Oliver Frazier Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
OMG Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Oshana and Orlando Rogers Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Palm Court Restaurant & Bar Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Parmesar Chartered Accountants Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Paul Geer Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Pegasus Hotel Guyana Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Pest Pros Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Phillips General Store Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Pinnacle Safety Zone Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Poonai and Poonai Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Precious Metal Mines Incorporated Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Prem’s Electrical Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Puran Bros Disposal Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Queensway Security Services Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
R. Bassoo & Sons Construction Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Ram & Mcrae Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Ramchand Auto Sales Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Ramchan’s Spare Parts Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Rams and McRae Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Ray’s Car Rental Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Regal Stationary Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Rennie Leow Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Rentokil Guyana Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Rooster’s Grill Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Roraima Airways Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Royal Castle Inc Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
RRT TIRE SHOP Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Ruben Sawmills Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Ryan Shivraj Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Safeway Security Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Sandhyad Prasad or Seu Prasad Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Sarjoo’s Trucking Services Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Shanta’s New Market Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Simran’s Fuel Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Sleep In Hotel Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
SOL Guyana Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Solomon & Co Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Somwaru’s Travel Service Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Sonia Noel Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Special Auto Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Stan Gouveia Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Star Party Rentals Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Starr Computers Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Surendra N. Ramsaroop Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Survival Supermarket Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Sydney Qualis Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Taste of India Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
The Boardroom Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
The Garage Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
The Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Co.Ltd. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
The Water Store Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Timothy Jonas Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
TotalTec Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Trans Guyana Airways Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
TSD Lal and Co Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Unique Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Universal Machining Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
USA Global Export Guy Ltd Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
V. Dalip Enterprise Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Visual 360 Creative Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
VSH United Guyana Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Waldyke Prince Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Welfab Welding and Fabrication Services Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Yellow Mines Hydraulic Supply Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Youth Challenge Guyana Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
ZECO Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Zhong Ya Hardware Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Zhongda Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
Total 227

 

2018 1st Quarter Supplier
Direct TV Trinidad CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana
Environmental Services Limited CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana
FEDEX CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana
General Maintenace Services CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana
Gulf Engineering CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana
Marine Communications LTD CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana
NBL Ltd CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana
Performance International CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana
Score Valve Limited CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana
Sling Along LTD. CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana
Trinidad Inspecton Services Limited CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana
Venwell International CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana 12
Digicel CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
Dumore Enterprises LTD. CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
Falck Safety Services, LTD CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
Galt and Littlepage Ltd CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
GISCAD CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
Logistics Agent (Trinidad) CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
Massy Gas Products Guyana CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
Massy Industries Guyana Ltd CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
Massy Services CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
Massy Stores CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
Massy Technologies Guyana Ltd CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
Navarros Brokerage CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
Ramps Logistics Limited CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
TOSL Engineering CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
VSH CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana 15
Total 27
2018 1st Quarter Supplier
Alison Communication Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
Atlantic Hotel Inc. Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
ATT Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
BARBER INTERNATIONAL LTD Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
Black Hawk Specialty Tools Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
Case International Inc Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
Centennial Bank Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
Chiaradia Exhibitions BV Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
CSS Limited Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
Dell Marketing LP Co. Dell USA LP Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
Express Supply and Steel Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
Gulf Coast Tank and Construction Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
Horizon Marine Inc. Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
Hubel Marine Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
Nautech Services Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
Oil Spill Response Ltd Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
Primoris Energy Services Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
SLY Inc Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
SMI International Inc Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
Sullair of Houston Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
Trade Construction Company Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
United Health Care UK Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana 22
American Eagle Logistics Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
Churches Chicken Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
Development Alternatives Inc Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
Environmental Resources Management Inc Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
Fircroft Guyana Inc Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
Food Safety Management Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
Georgetown International Academy Inc Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
Guyana Marriott Hotel Georgetown Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
Guyana Red Cross Society Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
Mariott Hotel Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
Mr, Cephas James – Rubis Texaco Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
New Thriving Resturant Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
Pizza Hut Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
RPS Group Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
Schlumberger Guyana Inc. Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
Valiant and Company Ltd Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
Viasat Inc. Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
Yello Guyana Inc. Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
Zhong Nan Trading Co Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana 20
Total 42

 

