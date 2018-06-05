Oil sector’s local content includes garbage disposal, professional services, Bourda market purchases

Just in case you did not know, local content from the oil and gas sector does not only include big, sophisticated and high-tech goods and services or high-paying jobs.

Trinidad and Tobago Geophysicist, Anthony Paul, who has been advising Guyana on developing its Local Content Policy, said as far back as 2011 that local content is “income received by locals, revenues accrued by owners of land and resources and income streams to local shareholders and creditors.”

From all accounts, many of the 227 companies, professionals, vendors at Bourda Market, waste disposal services and the media fit the bill when it comes to what is local content.

The list names, among the beneficiaries from ExxonMobil’s purchases here, Bourda Market, Cevon’s and Puran’s waste disposal services, Kaiteur News, Stabroek News, Oasis Cafe, Bounty and Mattai Supermarkets, Guyana Revenue Authority, Guyana Power and Light, a car wash service, as well as a number of lawyers, medical services, accountants, and insurance companies.

The Guyana government on Tuesday boasted a GY$10 billion trickle-down from the oil sector. “The vast majority of the companies which are benefitting most from ExxonMobil’s business comprise of Guyanese small businesses. It is clear that the trickle-down effect is that thousands of Guyanese who are either employed or connected to these companies directly are benefitting from ExxonMobil’s presence in Guyana,” government’s Department of Public Information said in a release.

Government said during the 1st quarter of 2018, ExxonMobil’s activities utilized 262 suppliers registered in Guyana, 227 of which are Guyanese-owned. Thirty-five are foreign-owned or CARICOM suppliers registered locally. Figures, government says, show that GY$2.8 billion have been spent with Guyanese suppliers from January to March this year.

Government said ExxonMobil’s impact is not limited to large corporations, but the majority of the suppliers listed are categorised as small businesses. For example, there are 15 catering/restaurant companies, two small bottled water providers, several machinists and four graphic design firms.

All of the daily newspapers are selling advertising space to ExxonMobil and its affiliates. “From medical services, trucking to security to real estate rentals the whole spectrum of the Guyanese private sector is becoming a vital part of an industry that will see the nation’s GDP double in the next few years,” government added

The Department of Public Information quoted ExxonMobil’s Senior Director, Public & Government Affairs, Kimberly Brasington as saying that, “We take building local content seriously and have demonstrated that through action and capacity building. We want Guyanese suppliers to be a part of the industry. Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, ExxonMobil’s affiliate in Guyana, and its contractors continue to expand local content efforts through supplier utilisation.”

In 2017, ExxonMobil Guyana and its contractors together utilised 348 Guyanese registered suppliers spending a total of $8 billion. 309 of those companies are Guyanese owned.

Among other things, a World Bank document on Local Content states that “where local content is defined as sales

from domestically owned and located companies, it will be necessary to first establish whether the companies in question qualify as “local” in terms of the policy directive.”

The World Bank further states that local content can refer to jobs or value-added that is created anywhere in the

domestic economy as a result of the actions of an oil and gas company, or it can more narrowly refer to jobs that are created in the neighborhood of the oil production plant. Although policies mainly refer to local content without

specifying its location within the economy, it is common that the communities closest to—and possibly most affected by—oil or gas installations will also exert the most pressure for jobs.

Local content, the bank states, may even refer to the provision, by the oil company, of infrastructure (schools, medical facilities) that is not an input into its own production but intended for the benefit of the local population (either of the nation generally or the neighborhood of the installations).

2018 1st Quarter Supplier A. Ally & Sons Express Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Amethyst Marine Serivces Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Amy’s Pomeroon Foods Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Andrew Pollard and Gigi K Macedo Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Andron Alphonso Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Anthony Cole Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Aromas Café Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Assuria Life GY Inc Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Atlantic Marine Supplies Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Auto Supply Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Automotive Art Tire Center Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana B.M. Soat Auto Sailes Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana BACIF Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Bartica Development Business Association Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Beharry Automotive Ltd. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Bel Air Rubis Service Station Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Bounty Supermarket Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Bourda Market Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Branderz Guyana Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Brandsville Apartments Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Brasil Churrascaria Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Budget Supermarket Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Camex Restaurant Limited Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Carmichael Investment Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Carol Ann Correia Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Carribean Surgery Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Centurion Data Services Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Cevons Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Chontelle Sewett Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Chop Stix Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Christopher or Patricia Callen Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Correia & Correia Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Crucial Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Cyril’s Taxi Service Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana D. Singh’s Trading Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana DD Signs Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Dalip Trading Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Demerara Bank Limited Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Dennis Charran Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Dr. Shiwnandan Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana DSL Supermarket Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana DTS Trading Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Dwayne Air Condition Repair Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Dyrock Construction Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana EC Vieria Shipyard Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Eldorado Offshore Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana E-Networks Incorporated Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Engraving and Trophy World Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Environmental Management Consultants Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Eureka Labs Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Eusi Anderson, Attorney Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Evans and Sons Service Center Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Express Logisitcs Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana F.J. Camacho (Guyana Inc.) Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Faiaz Ali Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Falcon Logistics and Management Services Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Farfan and Mendes Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Farm Supplies Ltd Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Fix It Hardware Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Frontline Car Wash Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana FuzeArts Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Gafoor’s Apartment Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Gafsons Industries Limited Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana GAICO Construction Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Ganesh Ajodha Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Garvin Gayadin Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Gary De Jesus Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana GEMBABB Marine Survey Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Germans Resturant Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Francios Catering Services Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Giftland Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Global Technology Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Gowkaran Persaud Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Grand Coastal Inn Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Green Leaf Solution Guyana Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Ground Structures Engineering Consultants Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana GT Motorsports Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana GTM Insurance Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Guyan Red Cross Society Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Guyana Energy Support Services Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Guyana Logistics and Support Services Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association Ltd. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Guyana National Newspapers Ltd Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Guyana Power and Light Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Guyana Publications Inc Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Guyana Revenue Authority Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Guyana Shore Base Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Guyana Times Inc Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Guyoil Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Haagsbosch Landfill Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Hamid Hardware Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Hamson Hardware Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Hand-in-Hand Life Insurance Co. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Hans Neher Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Harris Paints Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Hemraj Boudnauth Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Hermanston Lodge Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Hose N Bolts Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Houston Industrial Services & Company Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Hughes Fields and Stoby Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Iconic Marketing and Printing Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Impressions Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Industrial Fabrications Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Industrial Safety Supplies Inc Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana I-Net Communications Inc Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Institute of Private Enterprise Development Limited Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Isabel Rahaman Nee Galvao T as Rent A Tent Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana JAI Taxi Service Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Jaibogin Lodge (Region 2) Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Java Coffee Bar Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Jerome Khan Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana John Ramator – Refigeration Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana JPS Trading Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana JSL International Guyana Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Jus Water Inc Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Kares Engineering Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana King and Regent Service Center Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Knight Rider Bus Services Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana K’s Resturant Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Leon St. Marthe Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Linden Enterprise Network Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Lorraine Ince-Carvalhal Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Low’s Shell Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana M&M Investments Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Macaela Siobhan Cameron Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana MACORP Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Maggie’s Snackette and Catering Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Matpal Marine Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Mattai’s the Food Mart Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Maurice Solomon and Co. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Mercure Signes Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Meshach Pierre Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Metro Office and Computer Supplies Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Mines Services Limited Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana MMC Security Force Inc (Serviced via Falcon) Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Mode Trading Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Moenudin McDoom Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Mokesh Daby Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana MP Insurance Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Mr. Colin Daniels Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Mr. Colvin Lockhart Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Mr. Kembleton Clyne Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Mr. Kurt Branker Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Mr. Ramesh Seebarran Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Mrs. Caretta Ross- Hopkinson Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Ms. Jamela A. Ali Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Muneshwar Limited Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Nabi Construction Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana National Hardware Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana National Insurance Scheme Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana National Media and Publishing Co Ltd Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Nizam and Company Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana NP Electronics Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana NT Computeac Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana O&P Properties Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Oasis Café Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Oliver Frazier Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana OMG Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Oshana and Orlando Rogers Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Palm Court Restaurant & Bar Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Parmesar Chartered Accountants Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Paul Geer Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Pegasus Hotel Guyana Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Pest Pros Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Phillips General Store Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Pinnacle Safety Zone Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Poonai and Poonai Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Precious Metal Mines Incorporated Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Prem’s Electrical Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Puran Bros Disposal Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Queensway Security Services Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana R. Bassoo & Sons Construction Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Ram & Mcrae Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Ramchand Auto Sales Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Ramchan’s Spare Parts Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Rams and McRae Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Ray’s Car Rental Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Regal Stationary Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Rennie Leow Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Rentokil Guyana Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Rooster’s Grill Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Roraima Airways Inc. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Royal Castle Inc Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana RRT TIRE SHOP Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Ruben Sawmills Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Ryan Shivraj Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Safeway Security Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Sandhyad Prasad or Seu Prasad Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Sarjoo’s Trucking Services Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Shanta’s New Market Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Simran’s Fuel Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Sleep In Hotel Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana SOL Guyana Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Solomon & Co Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Somwaru’s Travel Service Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Sonia Noel Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Special Auto Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Stan Gouveia Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Star Party Rentals Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Starr Computers Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Surendra N. Ramsaroop Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Survival Supermarket Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Sydney Qualis Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Taste of India Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana The Boardroom Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana The Garage Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana The Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Co.Ltd. Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana The Water Store Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Timothy Jonas Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana TotalTec Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Trans Guyana Airways Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana TSD Lal and Co Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Unique Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Universal Machining Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana USA Global Export Guy Ltd Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana V. Dalip Enterprise Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Visual 360 Creative Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana VSH United Guyana Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Waldyke Prince Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Welfab Welding and Fabrication Services Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Yellow Mines Hydraulic Supply Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Youth Challenge Guyana Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana ZECO Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Zhong Ya Hardware Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Zhongda Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana Total 227

2018 1st Quarter Supplier Direct TV Trinidad CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana Environmental Services Limited CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana FEDEX CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana General Maintenace Services CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana Gulf Engineering CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana Marine Communications LTD CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana NBL Ltd CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana Performance International CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana Score Valve Limited CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana Sling Along LTD. CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana Trinidad Inspecton Services Limited CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana Venwell International CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana 12 Digicel CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana Dumore Enterprises LTD. CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana Falck Safety Services, LTD CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana Galt and Littlepage Ltd CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana GISCAD CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana Logistics Agent (Trinidad) CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana Massy Gas Products Guyana CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana Massy Industries Guyana Ltd CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana Massy Services CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana Massy Stores CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana Massy Technologies Guyana Ltd CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana Navarros Brokerage CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana Ramps Logistics Limited CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana TOSL Engineering CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana VSH CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana 15 Total 27