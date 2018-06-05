Oil sector’s local content includes garbage disposal, professional services, Bourda market purchases

Just in case you did not know, local content from the oil and gas sector does not only include big, sophisticated and high-tech goods and services or high-paying jobs.
Trinidad and Tobago Geophysicist, Anthony Paul, who has been advising Guyana on developing its Local Content Policy, said as far back as 2011 that local content is “income received by locals, revenues accrued by owners of land and resources and income streams to local shareholders and creditors.”
From all accounts, many of the 227 companies, professionals, vendors at Bourda Market, waste disposal services and the media fit the bill when it comes to what is local content.
The list names, among the beneficiaries from ExxonMobil’s purchases here, Bourda Market, Cevon’s and Puran’s waste disposal services, Kaiteur News, Stabroek News, Oasis Cafe, Bounty and Mattai Supermarkets, Guyana Revenue Authority, Guyana Power and Light, a car wash service, as well as a number of lawyers, medical services, accountants, and insurance companies.
The Guyana government on Tuesday boasted a GY$10 billion trickle-down from the oil sector. “The vast majority of the companies which are benefitting most from ExxonMobil’s business comprise of Guyanese small businesses. It is clear that the trickle-down effect is that thousands of Guyanese who are either employed or connected to these companies directly are benefitting from ExxonMobil’s presence in Guyana,” government’s Department of Public Information said in a release.
Government said during the 1st quarter of 2018, ExxonMobil’s activities utilized 262 suppliers registered in Guyana, 227 of which are Guyanese-owned. Thirty-five are foreign-owned or CARICOM suppliers registered locally. Figures, government says, show that GY$2.8 billion have been spent with Guyanese suppliers from January to March this year.
Government said ExxonMobil’s impact is not limited to large corporations, but the majority of the suppliers listed are categorised as small businesses. For example, there are 15 catering/restaurant companies, two small bottled water providers, several machinists and four graphic design firms.
All of the daily newspapers are selling advertising space to ExxonMobil and its affiliates. “From medical services, trucking to security to real estate rentals the whole spectrum of the Guyanese private sector is becoming a vital part of an industry that will see the nation’s GDP double in the next few years,” government added
The Department of Public Information quoted ExxonMobil’s Senior Director, Public & Government Affairs, Kimberly Brasington as saying that, “We take building local content seriously and have demonstrated that through action and capacity building. We want Guyanese suppliers to be a part of the industry. Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, ExxonMobil’s affiliate in Guyana, and its contractors continue to expand local content efforts through supplier utilisation.”
In 2017, ExxonMobil Guyana and its contractors together utilised 348 Guyanese registered suppliers spending a total of $8 billion. 309 of those companies are Guyanese owned.
Among other things, a World Bank document on Local Content states that “where local content is defined as sales
from domestically owned and located companies, it will be necessary to first establish whether the companies in question qualify as “local” in terms of the policy directive.”
The World Bank further states that local content can refer to jobs or value-added that is created anywhere in the
domestic economy as a result of the actions of an oil and gas company, or it can more narrowly refer to jobs that are created in the neighborhood of the oil production plant. Although policies mainly refer to local content without
specifying its location within the economy, it is common that the communities closest to—and possibly most affected by—oil or gas installations will also exert the most pressure for jobs.
Local content, the bank states, may even refer to the provision, by the oil company, of infrastructure (schools, medical facilities) that is not an input into its own production but intended for the benefit of the local population (either of the nation generally or the neighborhood of the installations).
|2018 1st Quarter Supplier
|A. Ally & Sons Express
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Amethyst Marine Serivces
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Amy’s Pomeroon Foods Inc.
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Andrew Pollard and Gigi K Macedo
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Andron Alphonso
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Anthony Cole
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Aromas Café
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Assuria Life GY Inc
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Atlantic Marine Supplies
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Auto Supply
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Automotive Art Tire Center
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|B.M. Soat Auto Sailes
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|BACIF
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Bartica Development Business Association
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Beharry Automotive Ltd.
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Bel Air Rubis Service Station
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Bounty Supermarket
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Bourda Market
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Branderz Guyana
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Brandsville Apartments
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Brasil Churrascaria
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Budget Supermarket
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Camex Restaurant Limited
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Carmichael Investment
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Carol Ann Correia
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Carribean Surgery Inc.
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Centurion Data Services
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Cevons
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Chontelle Sewett
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Chop Stix
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Christopher or Patricia Callen
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Correia & Correia
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Crucial Inc.
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Cyril’s Taxi Service
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|D. Singh’s Trading
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|DD Signs
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Dalip Trading
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Demerara Bank Limited
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Dennis Charran
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Dr. Shiwnandan
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|DSL Supermarket
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|DTS Trading
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Dwayne Air Condition Repair
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Dyrock Construction
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|EC Vieria Shipyard
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Eldorado Offshore
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|E-Networks Incorporated
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Engraving and Trophy World
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Environmental Management Consultants
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Eureka Labs
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Eusi Anderson, Attorney
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Evans and Sons Service Center
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Express Logisitcs
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|F.J. Camacho (Guyana Inc.)
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Faiaz Ali
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Falcon Logistics and Management Services
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Farfan and Mendes
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Farm Supplies Ltd
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Fix It Hardware
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Frontline Car Wash
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|FuzeArts
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Gafoor’s Apartment
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Gafsons Industries Limited
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|GAICO Construction
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Ganesh Ajodha
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Garvin Gayadin
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Gary De Jesus
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|GEMBABB Marine Survey
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Germans Resturant
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Francios Catering Services
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Giftland
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Global Technology Inc.
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Gowkaran Persaud
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Grand Coastal Inn Inc.
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Green Leaf Solution Guyana Inc.
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Ground Structures Engineering Consultants
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|GT Motorsports Inc.
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|GTM Insurance
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Guyan Red Cross Society
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Guyana Energy Support Services
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Guyana Logistics and Support Services
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association Ltd.
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Guyana National Newspapers Ltd
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Guyana Power and Light Inc.
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Guyana Publications Inc
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Guyana Revenue Authority
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Guyana Shore Base Inc.
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Guyana Times Inc
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Guyoil
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Haagsbosch Landfill
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Hamid Hardware
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Hamson Hardware
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Hand-in-Hand Life Insurance Co.
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Hans Neher
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Harris Paints
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Hemraj Boudnauth
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Hermanston Lodge
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Hose N Bolts
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Houston Industrial Services & Company
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Hughes Fields and Stoby
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Iconic Marketing and Printing
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Impressions
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Industrial Fabrications Inc.
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Industrial Safety Supplies Inc
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|I-Net Communications Inc
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Institute of Private Enterprise Development Limited
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Isabel Rahaman Nee Galvao T as Rent A Tent
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|JAI Taxi Service
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Jaibogin Lodge (Region 2)
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Java Coffee Bar
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Jerome Khan
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|John Ramator – Refigeration
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|JPS Trading
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|JSL International Guyana Inc.
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Jus Water Inc
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Kares Engineering
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|King and Regent Service Center
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Knight Rider Bus Services
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|K’s Resturant
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Leon St. Marthe
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Linden Enterprise Network Inc.
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Lorraine Ince-Carvalhal
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Low’s Shell
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|M&M Investments
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Macaela Siobhan Cameron
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|MACORP
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Maggie’s Snackette and Catering
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Matpal Marine Inc.
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Mattai’s the Food Mart
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Maurice Solomon and Co.
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Mercure Signes
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Meshach Pierre
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Metro Office and Computer Supplies
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Mines Services Limited
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|MMC Security Force Inc (Serviced via Falcon)
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Mode Trading Inc.
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Moenudin McDoom
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Mokesh Daby
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|MP Insurance
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Mr. Colin Daniels
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Mr. Colvin Lockhart
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Mr. Kembleton Clyne
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Mr. Kurt Branker
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Mr. Ramesh Seebarran
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Mrs. Caretta Ross- Hopkinson
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Ms. Jamela A. Ali
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Muneshwar Limited
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Nabi Construction
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|National Hardware
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|National Insurance Scheme
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|National Media and Publishing Co Ltd
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Nizam and Company
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|NP Electronics
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|NT Computeac
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|O&P Properties
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Oasis Café Inc.
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Oliver Frazier
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|OMG
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Oshana and Orlando Rogers
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Palm Court Restaurant & Bar
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Parmesar Chartered Accountants
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Paul Geer
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Pegasus Hotel Guyana
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Pest Pros
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Phillips General Store
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Pinnacle Safety Zone
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Poonai and Poonai
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Precious Metal Mines Incorporated
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Prem’s Electrical
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Puran Bros Disposal Inc.
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Queensway Security Services Inc.
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|R. Bassoo & Sons Construction
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Ram & Mcrae
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Ramchand Auto Sales
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Ramchan’s Spare Parts
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Rams and McRae
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Ray’s Car Rental
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Regal Stationary
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Rennie Leow
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Rentokil Guyana
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Rooster’s Grill
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Roraima Airways Inc.
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Royal Castle Inc
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|RRT TIRE SHOP
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Ruben Sawmills
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Ryan Shivraj
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Safeway Security
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Sandhyad Prasad or Seu Prasad
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Sarjoo’s Trucking Services
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Shanta’s New Market
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Simran’s Fuel
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Sleep In Hotel
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|SOL Guyana
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Solomon & Co
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Somwaru’s Travel Service
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Sonia Noel
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Special Auto
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Stan Gouveia
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Star Party Rentals
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Starr Computers
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Surendra N. Ramsaroop
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Survival Supermarket
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Sydney Qualis
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Taste of India
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|The Boardroom
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|The Garage
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|The Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Co.Ltd.
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|The Water Store
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Timothy Jonas
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|TotalTec
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Trans Guyana Airways
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|TSD Lal and Co
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Unique
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Universal Machining
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|USA Global Export Guy Ltd
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|V. Dalip Enterprise
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Visual 360 Creative
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|VSH United Guyana
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Waldyke Prince
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Welfab Welding and Fabrication Services
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Yellow Mines Hydraulic Supply
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Youth Challenge Guyana
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|ZECO
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Zhong Ya Hardware
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Zhongda
|Guyanese-owned, registered in Guyana
|Total
|227
|2018 1st Quarter Supplier
|Direct TV Trinidad
|CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana
|Environmental Services Limited
|CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana
|FEDEX
|CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana
|General Maintenace Services
|CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana
|Gulf Engineering
|CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana
|Marine Communications LTD
|CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana
|NBL Ltd
|CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana
|Performance International
|CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana
|Score Valve Limited
|CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana
|Sling Along LTD.
|CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana
|Trinidad Inspecton Services Limited
|CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana
|Venwell International
|CARICOM-owned, not registered in Guyana
|12
|Digicel
|CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
|Dumore Enterprises LTD.
|CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
|Falck Safety Services, LTD
|CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
|Galt and Littlepage Ltd
|CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
|GISCAD
|CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
|Logistics Agent (Trinidad)
|CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
|Massy Gas Products Guyana
|CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
|Massy Industries Guyana Ltd
|CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
|Massy Services
|CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
|Massy Stores
|CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
|Massy Technologies Guyana Ltd
|CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
|Navarros Brokerage
|CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
|Ramps Logistics Limited
|CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
|TOSL Engineering
|CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
|VSH
|CARICOM-owned, registered in Guyana
|15
|Total
|27
|2018 1st Quarter Supplier
|Alison Communication
|Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
|Atlantic Hotel Inc.
|Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
|ATT
|Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
|BARBER INTERNATIONAL LTD
|Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
|Black Hawk Specialty Tools
|Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
|Case International Inc
|Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
|Centennial Bank
|Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
|Chiaradia Exhibitions BV
|Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
|CSS Limited
|Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
|Dell Marketing LP Co. Dell USA LP
|Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
|Express Supply and Steel
|Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
|Gulf Coast Tank and Construction
|Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
|Horizon Marine Inc.
|Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
|Hubel Marine
|Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
|Nautech Services
|Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
|Oil Spill Response Ltd
|Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
|Primoris Energy Services
|Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
|SLY Inc
|Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
|SMI International Inc
|Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
|Sullair of Houston
|Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
|Trade Construction Company
|Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
|United Health Care UK
|Foreign owned, not registered in Guyana
|22
|American Eagle Logistics
|Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
|Churches Chicken
|Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
|Development Alternatives Inc
|Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
|Environmental Resources Management Inc
|Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
|Fircroft Guyana Inc
|Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
|Food Safety Management
|Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
|Georgetown International Academy Inc
|Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
|Guyana Marriott Hotel Georgetown
|Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
|Guyana Red Cross Society
|Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
|Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company
|Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
|Mariott Hotel
|Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
|Mr, Cephas James – Rubis Texaco
|Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
|New Thriving Resturant
|Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
|Pizza Hut
|Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
|RPS Group
|Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
|Schlumberger Guyana Inc.
|Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
|Valiant and Company Ltd
|Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
|Viasat Inc.
|Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
|Yello Guyana Inc.
|Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
|Zhong Nan Trading Co
|Foreign-owned, registered in Guyana
|20
|Total
|42