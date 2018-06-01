‘Otisha’ charged with sexual offence

Homosexual and outspoken gay rights activist, Otis “Otisha” Pearson was Friday charged with a sexual offence he allegedly committed last year on a teenage boy.

The forty-year old Pearson of 61 Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

City Magistrate, Leron Daly granted Pearson GY$300,000 bail and ordered that he return to court om June 19, 2018.

Police alleged that Pearson, who was arrested and charged by a Woman Constable, engaged in sexual activity with a child under 16 years old. He allegedly committed the offence on December 24, 2017.

The Child Care and Protection Agency of the Ministry of Social Protection Agency became involved after a photograph had surfaced showing him holding a young male.