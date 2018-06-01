GRA seizes GY$6 million in smuggled liquor

The Guyana Revenue Authority said it seized GY$6 million worth of smuggled liquor.

The 50 cases of foreign alcohol were seized by the GRA’s Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID) from an unnamed location on the East Coast Demerara on May 30, 2018, the authority said.

One person was arrested and subsequently put on bail, the GRA said.

“The GRA has been relentless in its pursuit of smugglers, acting in accordance with the law. Once caught, perpetrators and accomplices can be fined up to three times the value of smuggled items in addition to the items being seized,” the tax agency said in its statement.

The GRA says it will continue to put systems in place to ensure its enforcement activities are enhanced. Assistance is always welcome from the public as it relates to sharing information on incidents of corruption and illegal activities that are geared towards reducing the payment of the correct duties and taxes that ultimately deprives the state of revenue.

Persons with information can utilise various methods of providing information to the GRA’s Law Enforcement & Investigation Division by calling telephone numbers 227-6060 or 227-8222, extensions 3201-3208.