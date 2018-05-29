Woman, charged for death of husband, granted bail

A woman, who admitted to being responsible for the death of her husband, was Tuesday arraigned on a charge of manslaughter.

Appearing before City Magistrate Daly, 28-year old Melissa Silas was not required to plea to the indictable charge and she was granted GY$200,000 bail. Silas has to return to court on June 18, 2018.

Silas is accused of causing the death of her reputed husband, 32-year old Julian Anthony Rebeiro on May 13, 2018 at about 3 AM at their residence at Soesdyke Back Road, East Bank Demerara.

The Guyana Police Force has said that she confessed to killing him after an autopsy showed he was strangled on May 13, 2018 at about 3 AM. “Asphyxiation due to compression injuries to the neck was given as the cause of death following a post-mortem done on the 18th May, 2018.”

She was arrested on May 25 and charged and arraigned on May 29.