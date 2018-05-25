Woman admits to responsibility for husband’s death

A 28-year-old mother of three of Soesdyke Back Road, East Bank Demerara on Friday admitted she strangled her husband twelve days ago, police said.

The Guyana Police Force indicated that she confessed to killing Julian Anthony Reberio, 32 years, after an autopsy showed he was strangled on May 13, 2018 at about 3 AM.

“Asphyxiation due to compression injuries to the neck was given as the cause of death following a post-mortem done on the 18th May, 2018,” police said.

The woman was arrested Friday in connection with Rebeiro’s death.

“The suspect initially told police that her husband went home intoxicated and fell in the house; as a result, she rushed him to the Diamond Diagnostic Center where he died,” police said.

The Guyana Police Force added that, the woman “recanted her story during questioning and told investigators that they had an altercation and she became annoyed and strangled him.”