Wife, husband in murder-suicide

A man, who stabbed to death his common-law wife, on Friday morning died about seven hours later as a result of carbon tablets he ingested, police said.

Dead are Deorani ‘Priya’ Dyal, 20 years, a housewife of 123 Hope Low Land, East Coast Demerara and and Doodnauth Ramlall died.

Dyal was stabbed to death at about 9:30 AM and 28-year old Ramlall died at about 4:10 PM at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Investigations revealed that Ramlall left his common law home about two months ago due to domestic issues

Shortly after 9 O’clock Friday morning the suspect visited the victim and minutes later she was heard screaming and he was seen fleeing the house, police said.

Neighours responded and found her with several suspected stab wounds. They rushed her to the Dr. Nicholas Hospital at Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.