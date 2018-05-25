President announces 2018 National Awards:49 women among those recognised for sterling contributions to national development

Georgetown, Guyana – (May 25, 2018) Forty-nine women from various fields are among those who will be conferred with National Awards by President David Granger as part of the celebrations of Guyana’s 52nd Independence Anniversary. These persons have been recognised for their outstanding service and sterling contributions toward national development. The awards will be presented at an Investiture ceremony slated to be held on October 6, 2018.
Leading the list of 96 awardees is Founder of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics –STEM Guyana, Ms. Karen Abrams, medical practitioner, Dr. Holly Patricia Alexander, veteran educator, Ms. Donna Ann Chapman and Optometrist, Ms. Michelle Ming all of whom will receive the Golden Arrow of Achievement and the Ministry of the Presidency’s very own Presidential Photographer, Ms. Sandra Helouise Prince, Gender consultant at the Ministry of Social Protection, Mrs. Hazel Halley- Burnett and Coordinator of Women Across Differences (WAD), Ms. Clonel Wendella Samuels-Boston who will all be receiving the insignia of the Medal of Service.
President David Granger has said that the conferral of national awards is recognised as a mechanism, provided under the Constitution of Guyana to give due national recognition to outstanding citizens, and he has committed to ensuring that these national honours are conferred regularly.
In 2015, 19 women from a total of 53 received national awards. The Order of Roraima was received by one person; three received the Cacique’s Crown of Honour (CCH); seven received the Golden Arrow of Achievement (AA); five received the Medal of Service (MS) and three received the Disciplined Service Medal (DSM).
In October 2016, a total of 32 women received awards; four received the CCH, 14, the AA, 12, the MS and two received the DSM. A total of 86 individuals were conferred with awards. Additionally, 12 groups were conferred with the MS insignia on the occasion of Guyana’s 46th Republic Anniversary in February, earlier in 2016. His Excellency the President and members of the Advisory Council for the Orders of Guyana offer sincere congratulations to all the persons who will be bestowed this national honour.
In 2017, 31 women were conferred with national awards with Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Madame Yonette Decina Cummings-Edwards, leading the list at that time.
National Awards 2018
On the occasion of the 52nd Anniversary of the Independence of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency David Granger, MSS, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Chancellor of the Orders of Guyana is pleased to make the following appointments under the Order of Service of Guyana.
Cacique’s Crown of Honour
Komal Samaroo
Justice Oslen Ainsworth Fitzgerald Small
Professor Alvin Oliver Thompson
Golden Arrow of Achievement
Karen Abrams
Arnon Adriel Cornelius Adams
Holly Patricia Alexander
Valeska Austin
Robert Jiteshvar Badal
Claude Holmon Blackmore
Jerome Bulkan
John Goodridge Carpenter
Donna Ann Chapman
Eton McDonald Chester
Michael Orlando Correia
Pravinchandra Dave
Rovin Deodat
Denise Dawn DeSouza
Maurice Rudranauth Gajadhar
Sarah Julia Gordon
Everett Nathaniel Harewood
Noel Gordon Holder
Alim Azad Hosein
Mohamed Shabir Hussain
Salmaa Naseebah Khan
Monica Elizabeth La Bennett
Geraldine Maison Halls
Yvette Anita Martin
Michelle Ming
Hakeem Mohamed
Haji Shaheed Mohamed
Mohamod Zabeer Mujay
Aleema Nasir
Brian John O’Toole
Kent Brentnol Phillips
Berneita Louretta Primo
Canon Thurston Riehl
Viola Rowe
Lennox Oliver Shuffler
David Jaikarran Singh
Angold Thompson
Aiesha Unickie Williams
Mathilda Saigo-Williams
Bertram Wilkinson
Norris Witter
Medal of Service
Loretta Brotherson-Alexander
Morgan Allicock
Baidwantie Balgobin
Denise Yvonne Belgrave
Clonel Wendella Samuels-Boston
Basil Selwyn Bradshaw
Hazel Halley-Burnett
Yvonette Rhonda Chichester
Renata Chuck-A-Sang
Henry Clenkian
Kawalpattie Dayaram
Carlotta DeJesus
Desiree Adele Edghill
Trenetta Hollis Elliot
Cleveland Leon Forde
Deon Cherryl Gould
Elaine Eugenie Grannum
Laurie Rufus Greenidge
Haimraj Dhanrajie
Paul Harris
Brenda Hastings
Casey Hastings
Wendy Ann Cleopatra Hermonstine
Yvette Herod
Ishwardai
Leontina Maria Jose
Darul Hakim Khan
Vernon Eustace Lambert
Barbara Angela Lawrence
Julie Lewis
Erol Kemal Makzume
Syeada Manbodh
Paula Erlena McAdam
Stanley Ignatius McGarrell
Pearl Gladys McLean
Shirley Melville
Barbara Pilgrim-Roberts
Gail Primo
Sandra Helouise Prince
Paulette Elene Ragoobeer
Nadia Ramdin
Sharifah Razack
Amanda Richards
Gaitree Singh-Henry
Ignatius Wilson
Nicholas Andre Young
Military Service Medal
Lt. Col Lester Sherwin Anderson
Lt. Col Godfrey Bess
Lt. Col. Julius Randolph Skeete
Disciplined Services Medal
Assistant Commissioner Leslie Albert James
Assistant Commissioner Paul Andrew Williams
Divisional Fire Officer (Retired ) Paul Egerton Carmichael
His Excellency President Granger and members of the Advisory Council for the Orders of Guyana, offer sincere congratulations to all the persons who have been honoured.