Updated: Police Commissioner orders “thorough investigation” into how vehicle ran off road, toppled in yard

Police Commissioner, David Ramnarine on Tuesday ordered a “thorough investigation” into how a patrol vehicle ran off the road and ended up in a yard, although preliminary information indicates that the driver “swerved to avoid hitting a cow.

The Guyana Police Force confirmed that the Foton Tunland pickup, PWW 5411, is one of those recently acquired from China through grant financing.

The vehicle, which was attached to the Mahaica Police Station, was “extensively damaged.”

The vehicle driven by a Police Constable under the command of a Police Corporal, was proceeding west along the southern side of the road when the driver reportedly swerved further south from a cow. In the process, he allegedly lost control and the vehicle careened off the road and came to a halt after it collided with a house and turn-turtled,” the force said.

The Three members of the police force were taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where they were treated and sent away, police said. No one was in the house, at the time of the incident.

An eyewitness reported seeing several empty Guinness bottles and. The eyewitness said a man dressed in civilian clothing later arrived and took away unopened bottles of the alcoholic beverage.

Ramnarine is on record as saying that members of the police force who damage any of the recently acquired Chinese vehicles would be punished.