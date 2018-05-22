Troy Doris shows off Commonwealth Gold Medal in Guyana…”I don’t think this will be my last medal”

Guyana’s triple jump Commonwealth Games 2018 gold medalist, Troy Doris on Tuesday reiterated that he has his eyes set on the Olympic Gold medal, moments after receiving an engraved plaque in his honour from City Mayor, Patricia Chase-Green.

Several City Councillors across the political divide as well as City administration staff turned out to get a glimpse of Doris who was born to Guyanese parents in Chicago, United States (US).

Georgetown’s Chief Citizen told Doris that she looks forward to him bringing home the Olympic Gold Medal.

For his part, the world-acclaimed athlete said his current and future achievements are more for Guyana.

Troy Doris won the triple jump for Guyana with his 16.88m leap from the second round at the Commonwealth Games held in Australia last month.

Dominica’s Yordanys Durañona secured silver and Cameroon’s Marcel Mayack II bronze as England’s Nathan Douglas finished fifth with a best of 16.35m in a series which featured four fouls