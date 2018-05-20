President David Granger leaves Guyana for “routine” medical checks

President David Granger early Sunday morning left Guyana for Trinidad and Tobago for medical reasons.

“It is believed that he travelled for routine checks and personal matters,” one source added.

Granger left at about 5:45 AM on a Caribbean Airlines flight, but it was not until a Demerara Waves Online News report at 11 AM that the Ministry of the Presidency issued an official statement at 11:54 AM, stating:

“President David Granger, this morning, along with First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger departed for Trinidad and Tobago and will return to Guyana on Thursday, May 24, 2018. While there, the First Couple will undergo their annual medical examinations.

These checks are a regular part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and both the President and the First Lady remain in good health. The Ministry of the Presidency urges all Guyanese to implement measures aimed at ensuring their good health, which should include regular health check, exercise and healthy eating habits.” the statement said.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo has since been sworn in to perform the duties of President.

A number of the Guyanese leader’s doctors are based in Trinidad.