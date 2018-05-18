Foreign language-speaking bandits raid Mohammed’s Enterprise mining camp

Four foreign-language speaking men, armed with guns, raided a mining camp at Baboon Backdam, Cuyuni River, carting off raw gold and other items.

The Guyana Police Force said none of the 28 employees of the mining company was injured. No one was arrested, police said. Sources said the mining company is Mohammed’s Enterprise.

Sources said the bandits went to a main area of the mine and rounded up the general manager and other employees before “washing down” for gold between 7 PM and midnight on May 16, 2018.

investigators were told by the miners that the four masked males were armed with a rifle and shotguns and were reportedly outfitted in dark colour clothing and spoke a foreign language.

“A quantity of raw gold and other valuables including a licensed shotgun were carted off by the perpetrators,” police said. The scene was visited by a team comprising of ranks of the Joint Services. No one was arrested.