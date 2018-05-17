Coke-smoking boat cook stabbed to death

Guyana Police Force investigators Thursday night were investigating allegations that a cocaine-smoking fisherman aboard a fishing boat in Berbice was stabbed to death after he refused to heed calls to stop smoking the narcotic while cooking.

Dead is 38-year old Davanand Jailall of 478 Block 8 Agriculture Road , East Coast Demerara.

Investigators were told that the incident occurred at about 11 AM at the koker at No.65 Village,Corentyne.

Police have since arrested a man so far only known as “Boy”, 45-years old who lives somewhere at Rose Hall.

Investigators were told by an eyewitness that Jailall was smoking cocaine while cooking rice in a boat.

“Boy” reportedly told the man to cease doing so but he refused to do so and leave the boat. He then picked up a knife and stabbed Jailall at least 10 times about his body.

The suspected murder weapon was retrieved from the scene and “Boy” was later arrested.

Police are awaiting the outcome of an autopsy before slapping a charge of unlawful killing-either manslaughter or murder-accused on “Boy”.