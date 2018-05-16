Bandits enter shop through roof, beat and rob businessman, wife

Bandits, armed with guns, cut open a grocery roof and eventually entered the home of the businessman and his wife who were beaten and robbed of cash and other items, police sources said.

The victims are Naresh Persaud and his wife of Recht-door-Zee, West Bank Demerara.

Sources explained that after robbers entered the grocery through the roof to cart off items, they saw an open grill door and entered the couple’s dwelling.

There, they gun-butted Persaud and his wife before carting off GY$500,000, one laptop and one Digital Video Recorder (DVR) that contained the video surveillance footage of the perpetrators.

The Guyana Police Force said in a statement that the incident occurred at about 2 O’clock Wednesday morning

“During the commission of the crime, the victims who were relieved of cash and other valuables, were assaulted and had to seek medical attention at the West Demerara Regional Hospital,” the force said in a statement.

Divisional commander,Senior Superintendent Rishi Das and a team of officers have since visited the scene and assured the victims that all efforts are being made to have the perpetrators brought to justice.

Up to late Wednesday afternoon no one was arrested.