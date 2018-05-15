Former Bishop’s High School teacher for High Court trial on sexual offence charge

Former Bishop’s High School teacher, Coen Jackson was Tuesday committed to stand trial in the High Court for a sexual offence.

Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman found that there was sufficient evidence for Jackson to be trialed by a judge and jury for the charge of engaging in sexual activity with a child under 16 years old by abusing the position trust.

The former Economics teacher at one of Guyana’s prestigious secondary schools as ordered by the magistrate to lodge his passport and stay away from the victim.

The now 39-year old man allegedly committed the offence between December 2010 and May 2011 at D’urban Street, Lodge on a female who is now 22 years old.

Cultural Policy Advisor at the Ministry of Education cum Ministry of Social Cohesion, Ruel Johnson first laid the accusation against the well-know teacher.

Johnson’s wife, who Jackson once taught, subsequently publicly accused her former teacher of the sexual offence while she had been his student.

The former teacher had accused Johnson of levelling the accusation against him because he (the teacher) had still been in contact with the young lady. Johnson subsequently married her.