Jealous “Cross Eye” of Linden allegedly kills taxi driver

Police say they are on the manhunt for a suspectes killer known as “Cross Eye “of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

He allegedly murdered 40-year-old Taxi driver Claude “Sonno” De Jonge of 915 South Amelia’s Ward, Linden early Thursday morning at his reputed wife’s home, located at 1074 Cinderella City, Mackenzie, Linden.

The body bore three suspected stab wounds to the neck, left shoulder and abdomen, the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Investigations revealed that the suspect, who reportedly once shared a relationship with the reputed wife of the deceased, would still visit her home and did so earlier last (Wednesday) night but was confronted by the deceased. An argument ensued and the suspect left after the police were summoned.

Police said about 1 AM Thursday DeJounge and his reputed wife were asleep when they were confronted by the suspect who gained entry via an open window and during another altercation the suspect , who was armed with a knife, allegedly inflicted the fatal injuries and fled the scene.