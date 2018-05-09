Brassington, Ashni Singh walk into SOCU for questioning

Former Head of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited, Winston Brassington and former Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh Wednesday morning walked into the headquarters of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

He was accompanied by Attorney-at-Law, Mark Waldron.

The two walked into a lower flat of SOCU at 9:03 AM.

Moments later, former Finance Minister Singh also went into SOCU accompanied by his lawyers, Anil Nandlall and Sase Gunraj. Nandlall could not say what SOCU wants to question his client about, but he was told to report to the law enforcement unit.

NICIL has been cited in a number of forensic audits into the sale of several properties including lands at Pradoville 2.

Head of SOCU, Assistant Police Commissioner Sydney James told Demerara Waves that Singh and Brassington would be questioned about NICIL matters contained in 30 files.

Posh seaside houses occupied by seceral former top government officials including former President Bharrat Jagdeo are located there now.

Part of the land was once occupied by the radio transmission station of the State-owned National Communications Network.