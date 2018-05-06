Security guard dies in accident

A security guard was Sunday morning killed in a road accident when the car he was travelling in ended in a trench at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara, police said.

Dead is 47-year old Garfield Mc Pherson of Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara. Police later said Diana Mc Garrel did not perish in the accident.

The driver, Mc Pherson and another occupant were rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where Mc Pherson was pronounced dead on arrival.

Traffic police were told that motor car PRR 6380 driven by a 28 year old man of Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara, was proceeding north on the Land of Canaan Public Road.

Investigators said the driver allegedly swerved to avoid colliding with another vehicle, which was travelling in the opposite direction, he subsequently lost control and drove into a trench.