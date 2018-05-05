Four regions get newly-graduated Patient Care Assistants

Approximately seventy-four residents from Regions Three, Four, Five and Ten have been trained to be Patient Care Assistants (PCAs).

Addressing the newly trained PCAs at a graduation ceremony this morning, at the Georgetown Club, Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence urged them to be the catalyst that will transform their communities by proving the best care to patients. “You should embrace trust, compassion, kindness in your professional life,” she was quoted as saying by government’s Department of Public Information.

The minister encouraged the PCAs to use their first year as patient care assistants as a stepping stone to further their careers. She reminded the graduates that they will fill the gap that currently exists in the health sector

This six-month training course began on November 7, 2017 and concluded this month. Coordinator of the program, Doneth Mingo, in her overview, said that the programme is designed to have PACs perform basic nursing skills under the supervision of qualified personnel.

The PACs were exposed to theory and clinical training which better prepared them for the work environment. The programme was conducted by the Ministry of Public Health in collaboration with the Georgetown Public Health Corporation (GPHC). Chief Executive Officer of the GPHC, retired Brigadier George Lewis highlighted that training is most vital for the development for any sector, and as such the ministry and GPHC will be collaborating to ensure their personnel are exposed to further training.

“I expect you to be a strong link in the health care system,” CEO Lewis told the graduates.