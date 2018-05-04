Suriname police appeal urgently to relatives for identification documents of piracy victims

With 12 fishermen-many believed to be Guyanese- still unaccounted for following last Friday’s piracy off the coast of Suriname, police in that formrr Dutch colony on Friday appealed to relatives to provide information about those still missing.

Suriname’s Coast Guard recovered two more bodies on Friday (May 4). With three bodies already recovered and a badly injured fisherman rescued, hopes of finding more survivors are getting dimmer by the hour.

Suriname’s police on Friday requested personal information victims of the pirates’ attack on April 27, 2018.

The investigation team of the Suriname Police said it is “urgently seeking contact with relatives of the victims. It is very important to have a list with a correct identification of the victims such as name, surname, date of birth, ID card or passport.

In this regard relatives are invited to visit the department Kapitale Delicten which is located at Havenlaan Zuid Number1, also known as police station Nieuwe Haven upstairs.

Suriname police asked the relatives to take along relevant documents such as a copy ID card, passport and a picture.

The department Kapitale Delicten can be reach at 00597403645 or 00597403252.

“Any information which can contribute to this investigation can be shared personallly or by the above mentioned numbers or by the free tip line 179,” Suriname police said.

A suspect has been arrested in Suriname and Guyanese police have detained a man in Berbice for questioning.